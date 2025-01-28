Senate minority leader blasts Trump for pausing all federal grants, loans

The US Senate minority leader on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump for pausing grants, loans and other federal assistance.

"Last night President Trump plunged the country into chaos. Without a shred of warning the Trump Administration announced a halt to virtually all federal funds across the country," Chuck Schumer told reporters.

His remarks came a day after a memo from the White House budget office called for a spending freeze on federal assistance by 5 p.m. Tuesday, which could affect everything from aid to nonprofits, universities, small business loans and state and local government grants.

"This decision is lawless, dangerous, destructive, cruel. It's illegal. It's unconstitutional," said Schumer.

Separately, addressing the Senate floor, he said Trump must rescind the order at once and Congress must act if he refuses.

"Make no mistake, this is project 2025," he said, adding that the Senate budget committee should "slow down" its consideration of Russell Vought for White House budget director.

"The danger of having someone like Russell Vought, the chief cook and bottle washer of Project 2025 in charge of OMB (Office of Management and Budget) is frightening to just about every American family in terms of what it could do to them," Schumer said.

The Democrat added that Trump does not have the authority to ignore the law and ignore Congress.