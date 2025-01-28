ICC prosecutor to seek arrest warrants over alleged war crimes in Darfur, Sudan

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan announced plans Monday to seek arrest warrants for individuals linked to alleged war crimes in Darfur, Sudan.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session on Sudan and South Sudan, Khan described the situation as a "tailspin into deeper suffering, deeper misery for the people of Darfur," with famine, an escalating conflict and targeted attacks on women and children.

"Famine is present in Darfur. Conflict is increasing. Children are targeted. Girls and women are subject to rape, and the whole landscape is one of destruction," he said.

He described the allegations as evidence-based, and said: "This is not, I want to make clear, a general assessment. This is not an assessment gleaned from unverified reports. It's a hard edged analysis that my office has reached based upon evidence and information collected and reviewed."

Khan emphasized a particular concern over gender-based violence, saying these crimes are a "priority" for his office.

"I can confirm today that my office is taking the necessary steps to put forward applications for warrants of arrest in relation to crimes we allege are being committed and have been committed in West Darfur," he said.

He further stressed that arrest warrant applications will only be submitted when his office is "satisfied" with the evidence and that "there's a realistic prospect of conviction."

Khan also appealed to all parties to comply with international humanitarian law.

"Now, better late than never, for goodness sake, comply with international humanitarian law -- not as a charity, not out of some political necessity, but out of the dictates of humanity."

He further called for an end to "the suffering of women and children and men in Darfur."

In Sudan, the war between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army has continued since April 2023.

Both have accused each other of war crimes, including targeting civilians and indiscriminately shelling residential areas, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.





