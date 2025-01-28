Hamas explores efforts to form national unity government in Gaza during Egypt visit

Palestinian group Hamas said Tuesday that it discussed with Egyptian officials efforts to form a national unity government in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Hamas said a group delegation held discussions in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad on the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The discussions also addressed violations of the ceasefire deal and the need to obligate Israel "to adhere to all agreed terms without procrastination or obstruction," the statement said.

According to the statement, the talks also covered efforts to restructure the Palestinian scene, "particularly the formation of a national unity government (in Gaza) or establishing a community support committee."

Israel opposes any future role for Hamas or the Palestinian Authority in governing Gaza after the war, while Palestinians reject any foreign interference in Palestinian internal affairs.

On Jan. 3, Hamas called on its rival group Fatah led by President Mahmoud Abbas to engage in efforts to form a community support committee to manage Gaza.

The first six-week phase of a ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.