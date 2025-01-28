Colombia sending military plane to US to repatriate 110 deportees: Ministry

A Colombian Air Force plane was scheduled to depart from Bogota's CATAM military airport Monday for San Diego, California to repatriate 110 Colombian citizens awaiting deportation from the US.

"Fulfilling President Gustavo Petro's commitment and following Foreign Minister Luis Guillermo Murillo's announcement, the National Government has provided a Colombian Air Force aircraft to return 110 compatriots deported from the US. This repatriation will adhere to established protocols for the dignified return and guaranteed rights of returning citizens," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X.

The development follows a diplomatic dispute between Colombia and the US that escalated to the brink of severe restrictions on both nations, including visa cancellations and potential sanctions.

The conflict arose when two US aircraft carrying deported migrants were denied landing permission in Colombia. Despite prior authorization, Petro revoked the permits while the planes were in flight. He said he would receive the citizens "without treating them like criminals" and emphasized the need for a "dignified and respectful" repatriation.

In response, US President Donald Trump announced sanctions against Colombia, including tariffs. The imposed measures included 25% tariffs on all Colombian goods entering the US, with an increase to 50% planned within a week.

Additionally, Trump announced a travel ban and visa revocations for Colombian officials and their supporters, emergency financial sanctions and enhanced Customs and Border Protection inspections "of all Colombian nationals and cargo on national security grounds."

Many people said on social media that their US visa appointments in Bogota scheduled for Monday were canceled. Rescheduling information has not yet been released.

While Colombia threatened to retaliate with 50% tariffs on US goods, the White House later announced that the country had accepted an agreement under which it would accept migrants "without limitation or delay."

"Today's events make clear to the world that America is respected again," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

She said that President Trump "expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States."



