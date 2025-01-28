Canada strongly condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan

Canada on Monday strongly condemned an attack on a Saudi hospital in Sudan.

"Canada strongly condemns the drone attack on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, North Darfur, which killed and injured civilians and put the city's only fully operational health facility out of service," the Foreign Ministry said on X, stressing that the "use of drones marks an increased risk to civilians."

Describing health care workers and facilities as a "lifeline for civilians" during armed conflicts, it called for their protection "under all circumstances."

"Canada continues to call for all parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law," it added.

More than 70 people were killed in Saturday's drone strike, blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), on the Saudi Teaching Maternity Hospital in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.

In Sudan, the war between the RSF and the Sudanese army has continued since April 2023. Both sides have accused each other of war crimes, including targeting civilians and indiscriminately shelling residential areas, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.