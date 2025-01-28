7 injured in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Seven people were injured on Tuesday evening in an Israeli airstrike targeting a town in southern Lebanon, marking another violation of the ceasefire agreement.
"This evening's Israeli enemy airstrike on Nabatiyeh initially resulted in seven injuries," the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Lebanon's National News Agency NNA reported that "an explosion was heard in the town of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa, and flames were seen rising at the site."
Meanwhile, the Israeli army confirmed in a statement that it carried out an airstrike on Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon.