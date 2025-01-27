UKRAINES AIR FORCE SAYS IT DOWNED 57 RUSSIAN DRONES LAUNCHED OVERNIGHT, INFRASTRUCTURE HIT

Ukrainian air defences downed 57 out of 104 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said on Monday, with officials saying infrastructure was hit in several regions.

The air force said that 39 drones were "lost", in reference to Ukraine's use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones.

The military said Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions were affected by the attack.

"Infrastructure facilities, apartment blocks and private houses were damaged. Preliminary reports of no casualties," it said on the Telegram messenger.

Governors of Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions confirmed that drones hit "critical infrastructure" but gave no further details.

























