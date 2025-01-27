Palestinian girl killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza returnees

A Palestinian girl was killed and three others were injured Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting displaced civilians returning to northern Gaza via al-Rashid Street in the western Gaza.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza confirmed in a statement: "A Palestinian girl was martyred, and three others were injured due to an Israeli attack on displaced persons returning to northern Gaza through al-Rashid Street."

Earlier Monday, displaced Palestinians from southern Gaza began returning to the north. According to the Gaza Media Office, over 300,000 displaced individuals crossed into northern Gaza via al-Rashid Street in the west and Salah al-Din Street in the east.

The girl's death comes after Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated Sunday evening that Palestinians are permitted to return on foot to northern Gaza through the Netsarim route (central Gaza) and via al-Rashid Street. Vehicle crossings to the north are allowed after security checks through Salah al-Din Street.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,400 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.