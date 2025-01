The White House has instructed the U.S. military to release a hold imposed by Joe Biden's administration on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, Axios reported on Saturday, citing three Israeli officials.

The move was widely expected. Biden put the hold on the delivery of the 2,000-pound bombs due to concern over the impact they could have in Gaza during the war that began with Hamas' deadly cross-border raid on Oct. 7, 2023.