US, Yemen discuss cooperation to stop Houthi attacks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak discussed cooperation to stop Houthi attacks, the State Department said Friday.

They exchanged views on the "importance of ending the Houthi threat to the Red Sea maritime security and surrounding waterways," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

During the telephone call, they shared concerns regarding "unlawful "Houthi detentions of diplomatic, UN and NGO staff.

Rubio highlighted US President Donald Trump's executive order re-designating the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization as a "critical step" toward curbing the group, said Bruce.

"The Secretary said that he looked forward to continuing to support the Republic of Yemen Government in confronting the Houthis," she added.

The Red Sea is a critical global sea route, frequently used for oil and fuel shipments. In recent months, Houthi forces have targeted Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and the nearby Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli offensive since Oct. 7, 2023.

Yemen remains mired in one of the world's worst humanitarian and economic crises, fueled by nearly a decade of war between government forces and the Houthis.

The war in Yemen has claimed over 150,000 lives and has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises globally, resulting in tens of thousands of additional deaths.









