Russian intelligence chief says ready for talks with CIA head

Sergey Naryshkin, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), on Saturday voiced readiness to meet with John Ratcliffe, the US' new CIA director, should the US express interest in such a meeting.

"We're always ready for negotiations," Naryshkin said when asked by state news agency Tass about potential talks.

On ongoing contacts between the SVR and CIA, he said: "We have an official representative in Washington, and the Central Intelligence Agency has an official representative in Moscow."

The statement followed Thursday's swearing-in of John Ratcliffe as CIA director. Ratcliffe, 59, had served as director of national intelligence during the first Trump administration, holding the position from May 26, 2020, to January 20, 2021. Before that, he spent about five years as a member of Congress.