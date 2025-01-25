Freed Gaza hostage thanks Israelis for their support

Freed Israeli hostage Liri Albag on Saturday expressed her gratitude to Israelis for their support for the families of captives seized by Hamas in October 2023, in released military footage.

"I love you, all the citizens of the State of Israel, who supported our families and embraced them, and all the IDF (Israeli military) soldiers who did everything for us. Thank you very much, I love you all," Albag is seen saying in the video after being freed along with three other captives earlier on Saturday.









