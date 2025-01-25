 Contact Us
News World Freed Gaza hostage thanks Israelis for their support

Freed Gaza hostage thanks Israelis for their support

Military footage released on Saturday captured freed Israeli hostage Liri Albag expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the Israeli people for their unwavering support of the families of those captured by Hamas in October 2023.

AFP WORLD
Published January 25,2025
Subscribe
FREED GAZA HOSTAGE THANKS ISRAELIS FOR THEIR SUPPORT

Freed Israeli hostage Liri Albag on Saturday expressed her gratitude to Israelis for their support for the families of captives seized by Hamas in October 2023, in released military footage.

"I love you, all the citizens of the State of Israel, who supported our families and embraced them, and all the IDF (Israeli military) soldiers who did everything for us. Thank you very much, I love you all," Albag is seen saying in the video after being freed along with three other captives earlier on Saturday.