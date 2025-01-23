Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes Rwandan counterpart

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in an official ceremony held at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, the head of the national intelligence organization MIT Ibrahim Kalin, and other officials were present at the ceremony.

Following the one-on-one and delegation-level meetings, an agreement-signing ceremony will be held.

The two presidents are also expected to hold a joint news conference.







