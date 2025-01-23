Russia rejects idea of NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine, warning of "uncontrollable escalation"

Russia on Thursday rejected the idea of NATO countries sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire in the war with Russia, saying such a move would threaten to cause an "uncontrollable escalation".

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the idea was totally unacceptable to Russia.

At a press briefing, she referred to recent statements by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius about the possibility their countries might contribute troops to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

Pistorius said in a Jan. 18 newspaper interview that Germany, as the largest NATO partner in Europe, would "obviously have a role to play", and the matter would be discussed in due course.

Starmer said on Jan. 16 that Britain had been discussing the idea of a peacekeeping force with other allies, and that "we will play our full part".

Russia says it is open to a dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said he intends to bring a swift end to the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is seeking a meeting with Trump, said on Tuesday that at least 200,000 European peacekeepers would be needed to prevent a new Russian attack after any ceasefire deal.











