ITALYS FAR-RIGHT LEAGUE PARTY PROPOSES WITHDRAWAL FROM WHO

Italy's far-right League party, a coalition partner with the current government, on Thursday proposed a bill to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) following the new US President Donald Trump's decision to leave the UN health agency.

In a press conference at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome, League Senator Claudio Borghi accused the WHO of an "excess of power" and failing to adequately carry out its role in supporting the world, local media reported.

The party argued that the WHO is not contributing to the common good and thus called for a review of Italy's commitment, claiming "it could be better spent."

The proposal was criticized by the opposition, which describead it as "crazy" and warned that an exit from the WHO would further isolate Italy in the international context.

Neither League leader Matteo Salvini nor Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has commented on the bill so far.

"World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump had said at the signing of the executive order to leave the WHO on Monday.