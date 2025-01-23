China pushes Brazil for 'new achievements in greater BRICS cooperation'

China has pushed Brazil to make new achievements in greater BRICS cooperation and vowed to support Brazil as the bloc's current chair.

During a phone call Wednesday with Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi also discussed the Ukraine crisis and both sides agreed to continue their efforts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"China supports Brazil in serving as the BRICS chair this year and promoting the 'Greater BRICS Cooperation' to continuously achieve new results," Wang said.

BRICS, a geopolitical alliance established in 2009, was originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Brazil is the current chair of the bloc which has 11 full members, including China, Egypt, Russia, India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia.

Wang said the Ukrainian crisis has now entered its third year, and China and Brazil will continue their efforts to create an atmosphere for peace talks.

"The 'six-point consensus' jointly proposed by China and Brazil and the establishment of the 'Friends of Peace' group on the Ukrainian crisis are aimed at gathering the consensus of the 'global South' and creating an atmosphere and accumulating conditions for peace talks," Wang said.

On his part, Amorim said China and Brazil are emerging powers and can further strengthen cooperation and play a greater role in maintaining world peace and addressing climate change.



















