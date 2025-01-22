In Davos, UN chief warns of existential threats, urging global collaboration

The UN chief on Wednesday issued a stark warning about the growing challenges facing humanity, highlighting the climate crisis, ungoverned artificial intelligence, and geopolitical divisions in an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that the world is grappling with a "Pandora's box of troubles," pointing to escalating conflicts, economic disparities, rising inequalities and assaults on human rights, and outdated governance systems ill-suited to tackle contemporary challenges.

"We are living in an increasingly rudderless world," he said, lamenting the lack of effective collaboration and foresight among global leaders.

'ISRAEL FUNDAMENTALLY INTERESTED IN WEST BANK'



Addressing geopolitical tensions, Guterres cited the fragile progress in the Middle East. He welcomed the recent ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza, saying that efforts are underway to deliver urgently needed humanitarian aid.

"I think it's important first of all to recognize that the ceasefire in Gaza is the product of the work of many, and I will praise the United States, Qatar, and Türkiye for their efforts for months and months and months to obtain the release of hostages ... and also to obtain the ceasefire," he said.

Calling the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas a "success," he voiced cautious optimism that it could translate into a process leading to a permanent ceasefire that allows reunification of the occupied Palestinian territories and a serious negotiation of a political solution based on the two states.

However, he cautioned: "The other possibility is for Israel feeling emboldened by the military successes that it has had to think that this is the moment to do the annexation of the West Bank and to keep the Gaza (Strip) in a kind of limbo situation."

"It is clear to me that Israel is not fundamentally interested in Gaza. It's fundamentally interested in the West Bank," he said, underlining that annexation would be a total violation of international law.

In recent months, Israeli officials have spoken more and more openly of taking over the West Bank, Palestinian territory now illegally occupied by Israel in order to block efforts to form a Palestinian state.

'NO GUARANTEE THAT LEBANON CEASEFIRE WILL HOLD'



The UN chief also praised developments in Lebanon, where a cessation of hostilities is holding, and a new government has emerged after two years of political stalemate.

Guterres said he feels optimistic about Lebanon, but there is no guarantee the ceasefire will continue.

"I believe that the ceasefire is holding, and my hope is that we will witness a Lebanon that will be able to finally have an effective government," he said. "So I'm optimistic about that, but we still do not yet (have a) guarantee that this ceasefire will hold and will lead to a final peace."

He said that hopefully there will be a Syria with a government that represents all the communities.

"But we still have a strong risk of fragmentation and the strong risk of extremism in at least parts of the Syrian territory," he warned. "So Syria is still a question mark, but it is in the interest of us all to engage in order to make things move in the direction of an inclusive form of governance in Syria, in which all minorities will feel represented."

He stressed that peace remains a struggle in the region and beyond.

"From the Middle East to Ukraine to Sudan and beyond, we still face an uphill battle. But we will never give up in calling for peace grounded in the values of the UN Charter," he said, reiterating the importance of international law and sovereignty.

FOSSIL ADDICTION: 'FRANKENSTEIN MONSTER BECOME MASTER'



Guterres painted a dire picture of the climate emergency, describing humanity's addiction to fossil fuels as a "Frankenstein monster" that spares no one.

He pointed out that 2024 was likely the first year to surpass the critical 1.5°C warming threshold, warning that this is just a preview of the catastrophic consequences ahead.

"Our fossil fuel addiction is a Frankenstein monster, sparing nothing and no one. All around us, we see clear signs that the monster has become master," he said. "Sea-level rise, heatwaves, floods, storms, droughts, and wildfires are just a preview of the horror movie to come."

Chiding financial institutions and industries who are backtracking on climate commitments, he said: "I want to say loudly and clearly that this is short-sighted, and paradoxically, it is selfish but also self-defeating."

"You are on the wrong side of history," he said. "You are on the wrong side of science."

He called on governments to honor their commitments to deliver new climate action plans ahead of the COP30 climate change conference in Brazil and urged financial institutions to support the energy transition in developing nations.

Just after retaking the US presidency on Monday, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Paris agreement to fight climate change, also pledging to step up exploration and usage of fossil fuels-steps scientists warn could push the earth into dangerously hot territory.

AI RISKS, GLOBAL DIGITAL COMPACT



Turning to artificial intelligence, Guterres acknowledged its potential to revolutionize sectors like healthcare, education, and crisis response, but warned of its risks.

"AI can be used as a tool of deception. It can disrupt economies, labor markets, and their main trust in institutions, and ... have chilling effects on the battlefield," he said.

He championed the Global Digital Compact, adopted in September, describing it as a framework to ensure AI serves humanity rather than undermining it. The compact emphasizes equitable access to technology, human rights, and global cooperation to mitigate the risks associated with AI's rapid expansion.

"The United Nations is committed to leading these efforts, and we are working with governments, industry, and civil society to ensure that AI becomes a tool of opportunity, inclusion, and progress for all people," he said.

He concluded with a call for urgent and unified action to address these intertwined challenges.

"Now is the time to wake up to these existential challenges-and face them head-on," he urged. "As a global community, we must live up to these great responsibilities, and let's do so by working as well in collaboration as the motto of the World Economic Forum."