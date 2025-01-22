Chad’s ruling party secures landslide victory in 1st legislative elections since 2011

Chad's ruling party, the Patriotic Salvation Movement, won a sweeping victory in last month's general elections, winning 124 of 188 seats, the country's Constitutional Council confirmed on Tuesday.

The final results of the legislative elections, first since 2011, were announced by president of the Constitutional Council, Jean-Bernard Padare.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in 2021 after the death of his father on the battlefield.

The military disbanded parliament and put a transitional council in place for 18 months. In October 2022, Deby, a military officer, extended the transition period until 2024.

Voting took place on Dec. 29 and the final results confirmed provisional results announced earlier this month by the National Agency for the Management of Elections. Of the parliamentarians, 64, or 34%, are women.

"We are on the point of turning the page of transition once and for all, and moving resolutely towards the development of our beloved homeland," Deby said in a statement, expressing his gratitude for the results.

"The future lies before us. It's up to us to build it with strength and faith. Together, by consolidating our unity and mobilizing our energies, we will continue to write the glorious pages in the history of our great and beautiful country," he added.





