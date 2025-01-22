20 Ethiopian migrants killed as boat capsizes off Yemen coast: UN

A boat capsized off Yemen's Dubab District in the Ta'iz Governorate, claiming the lives of 20 Ethiopian migrants, including nine women, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

The vessel carrying 35 Ethiopian migrants along with a Yemeni captain and his assistant departed from Djibouti but capsized near Al-Hajjajah on Jan. 18.

According to a statement from IOM, 17 people survived the accident, including 15 Ethiopian men and the two Yemeni crew members, who managed to reach the shore despite strong seasonal winds suspected of having caused the disaster.

"This tragedy is a grim reminder of the treacherous conditions migrants endure in their search for safety and a better life," said Abdusattor Esoev, IOM's chief of mission in Yemen, as quoted in the statement.

He called on the international community to address the root causes of irregular migration and to prioritize the protection and dignity of migrants.

The boat reportedly departed from Hammarta in Djibouti before meeting its fate in Yemen's coastal waters, which remain among the world's most perilous migration routes.

In 2024 alone, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded over 60,000 migrant arrivals in Yemen. Since 2014, IOM's Missing Migrants Project has documented 3,435 deaths and disappearances along the Eastern Route, including 1,416 lives lost to drowning.





