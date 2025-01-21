Zelenskyy congratulates Trump as he takes office for 2nd time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated US President Donald Trump on his inauguration for a second term in the White House.

"Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges," Zelenskyy said in a statement on X on Monday.

Describing Trump as "always decisive," Zelenskyy said the "peace through strength" policy he announced provides an opportunity to bolster US leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace.

"This century is being shaped right now, and we must all work together to ensure that it is a great and successful century for democracies, not those who want us to fail," he added.

He said Ukraine looks forward to active and mutually beneficial cooperation with the US, adding that they are "stronger together."

Trump has repeatedly stressed the need to end Russia's war in Ukraine, which continues since February 2022.