Russia claims control of another village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia on Tuesday claimed it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

A statement by the Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Vovkove, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) southwest of the city of Pokrovsk, a key front in Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has frequently claimed territorial gains in recent months, particularly in the Donetsk region, where fighting has intensified around Pokrovsk.

The city serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine's military in the region, which shares a border with Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.