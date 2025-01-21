NATO chief, EU commissioner discuss defense production, security

The secretary general of NATO and new European commissioner for defense and space have held a meeting in Brussels to discuss defense production and security.

Mark Rutte on Monday welcomed Andrius Kubilius to NATO headquarters for a meeting with Allies in the North Atlantic Council, according to a statement issued by NATO.

Rutte said such exchanges were important to foster transparency and political dialogue between NATO and the European Union, noting that they allow EU leaders to hear directly from non-EU allies.

He highlighted that ramping up defense production, to deliver not just on commitments to Ukraine but also for their own deterrence and defense, is "more relevant than ever."

"Mr Rutte welcomed EU efforts to increase European defence readiness and enhance the defence industrial base, recognising that our transatlantic defence industry is deeply intertwined and there is a unique opportunity to set the direction of our cooperation," read the statement.