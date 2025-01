Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw at Belgian champions Club Brugge in a largely uneventful Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The hosts had their best chance to break the deadlock after the restart when forward Ferran Jutgla nutmegged defender Pierre Kalulu but his low attempt was just wide of the left post.

Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet stretched to deny midfielder Manuel Locatelli from distance late on, saving the only goal-bound effort in the match.