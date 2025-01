Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 21, 2025. (REUTERS)

China's President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday held a video conference, the Chinese state media reported.

Notably, the call between Xi and Putin comes a day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president.

No more details of the call were released till the filing of this report.