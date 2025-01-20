TAIWAN DELEGATION TO MISS TRUMPS INAUGURATION AS GUEST LIST REDUCED

Taiwan's parliament speaker Han Kuo-yu poses for photos as he leads a delegation to the United States for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Taoyuan, Taiwan January 18, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

A Taiwanese delegation will not be able to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump after the guest list was reduced as the ceremony has been moved indoors because of cold weather, according to the official news agency of Taiwan on Monday.

Taiwan's representative to the US, Alexander Yui, in a closed-door meeting, briefed the delegation on "some contingency plans for their visit, as they can no longer attend the inauguration ceremony," Focus Taiwan News reported.

The developments came as the inauguration event was moved inside the Capitol due to harsh weather in the US capital.

"This means that the number of guests at the ceremony has been significantly reduced," added Focus Taiwan.

Eight-member delegation, led by Taiwanese legislative speaker Han Kuo-yu, landed in New York on Saturday and traveled to Washington by train.

The delegation is expected to meet with US Congress members among others.

On Friday, Trump, who will be inaugurated on Monday, said that his inauguration would be held indoors due to exceptionally frigid temperatures.

It is the first time in decades that the event is being held indoors which otherwise is conducted on the steps of the Capitol.