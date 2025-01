News World NATO chief Rutte: Trump president to 'turbo-charge' defence spending

NATO chief Rutte: Trump president to 'turbo-charge' defence spending

"With President Trump back in office we will turbo-charge defence spending and production," Rutte posted on X. Rutte expressed "warm congratulations" to Trump on his inauguration as 47th US president and to JD Vance as vice president.

DPA WORLD Published January 20,2025 Subscribe

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expects the return of Donald Trump as US president will "turbo-charge" the Western alliance.



"With President Trump back in office we will turbo-charge defence spending and production," Rutte posted on X.



Rutte expressed "warm congratulations" to Trump on his inauguration as 47th US president and to JD Vance as vice president.



"Together we can achieve peace through strength - through NATO," Rutte concluded.



Trump has called for NATO member states to devote 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) to defence, up from the 2% NATO target. The new target would mean a doubling or more for most members.