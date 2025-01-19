Russia claims taking control of another village amid offensive in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia claimed on Sunday that its forces took control of another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow continues to claim advances amid an ongoing regional offensive.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Vozdvyzhenka, located about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east of the city of Pokrovsk, a key front in Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has frequently claimed territorial gains in recent months, particularly in the Donetsk region, where fighting has intensified around Pokrovsk.

The city serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine's military in the region, which shares a border with Russia.

Vozdvyzhenka is also about 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) west of the industrial city of Toretsk, a frontline city also situated in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.





