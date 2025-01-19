Pro-Palestine demonstrations sweep across Europe amid ceasefire

Protests erupted Saturday in European cities, including Stockholm, Amsterdam, Berlin and Vienna, as thousands took to the streets to denounce Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip and demand lasting change following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The demonstrations came after 15 months of Israeli attacks on Gaza that left the region in ruins. Experts warned of immense challenges in Gaza's reconstruction even as the deal brings a reprieve.

Protesters emphasized the need for long-term solutions, including the lifting of a blockade, the end of occupation and global accountability for human rights violations.

-Stockholm: Calls for sanctions and accountability

In Stockholm, hundreds gathered in the Odenplan district with banners that read: "Children are being killed in Gaza", "Impose a genocide embargo on Israel" and "Palestine forever."

They marched to the Foreign Ministry, urging decision-makers to break their silence on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"If you look at all the children killed by the Israeli army, you would need to bury a child every day, and you would have to stay there for 46 years for all the funerals. We must do our part as humans and protest to stop this genocide," activist Krister Holm told the crowd. "This is far from the end. We must keep pushing for justice and freedom for Palestine."

-Amsterdam: Cease-fire welcomed but distrust remains

Hundreds gathered in Dam Square in Amsterdam to voice opposition to Israel and express skepticism about the ceasefire. Protesters displayed placards reading: "Stop the genocide", "Boycott Israel" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Mohammed Kotesh described the ceasefire as "just the beginning" and demanded the immediate lifting of Israel's siege on Gaza to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid.

Sam van der Beek echoed the concerns. "Of course, I wholeheartedly welcome it. But I am also skeptical because we know that Israel does not keep its promises when it comes to cease-fires," said van der Beek.

He emphasized that the ceasefire would not end Israel's "apartheid system" in the West Bank and called for an end to the occupation.

-Berlin: 'Victory march,' cease-fire celebration

In Berlin, thousands gathered at Oranienplatz in the Kreuzberg district for what was described as a "Victory March" following the ceasefire agreement. Demonstrators carried signs: "Cease-fire is just the beginning" and "Freedom for Palestine," while chanting slogans against Israel.

The march concluded with celebrations at Hohensteufenplatz, where participants danced and held red roses.

Tensions flared, however, when a pro-Israel group waved Israeli flags along the protest route, leading to clashes and arrests by police, who had deployed extensive security measures.

-Vienna: Ceasefire celebrated

In the Austrian capital, supporters of Palestine celebrated the ceasefire to stop the genocide in Gaza.

Demonstrators gathered on Marihilfer Strasse, one of Vienna's prominent shopping streets, carrying Palestinian flags along with banners that read: "Cease-fire now", "No to genocide" and "End the siege of Gaza."

Wilhelm Langthaler, an activist and one of the organizers, said the demonstration was a display of sorrow and a celebration of the resilience shown by Palestinian resistance.





