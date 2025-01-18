News World Dozens injured in Spanish ski lift accident

Dozens injured in Spanish ski lift accident

A ski lift accident at the Astún resort in northeastern Spain has left over 30 people injured. The regional government released a statement on Saturday confirming the incident.

DPA WORLD Published January 18,2025 Subscribe

More than 30 people have been injured in a ski lift accident in the north-eastern Spanish resort of Astún, the regional government announced on Saturday.



Nine people are in a critical condition and eight are seriously injured, according to the Aragón authorities. The exact cause of the accident in the Pyrenees is being investigated, they said.



Initial findings suggest that a problem with the support cable might have caused a chair lift to become dislodged.



The ski resort was immediately closed and numerous rescue operations are underway.



Several ambulances and four helicopters have been deployed to rescue people and transport them to nearby hospitals, according to media reports.



Astún is located in the Pyrenees mountain range on the border to France.











