South Korean investigators ask for Yoon to be formally arrested

Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol again refused to appear for questioning on Friday, his third day in detention, as investigators sought his formal arrest, Yonhap reported.

Suspended South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol once again refused to appear for questioning on Friday, the third day of his detention, as investigators requested he be formally placed under arrest, the country's Yonhap news agency reported.



Yoon communicated through his lawyer that he had already thoroughly stated his position to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) on the first day of questioning and "doesn't see any reason or need to respond to a question-and-answer type of interrogation," Yonhap reported.



Yoon had already failed to appear the previous day, citing health reasons.



In a video message released on Wednesday, Yoon claimed the CIO's investigation was "illegal."



The anti-corruption agency sought Yoon's formal arrest later on Friday, as the 48-hour period following his detention ended. Otherwise, the suspended president would have to be released again.



If a court grants the arrest warrant, it could result in Yoon being held in pre-trial detention for up to 20 days. A Seoul district court is set to discuss the warrant on Saturday.



On Wednesday, Yoon was detained for briefly imposing martial law in early December.



In mid-December, lawmakers removed him from office until further notice on charges of abuse of power and sedition, with the Constitutional Court currently reviewing the decision.



Yoon has defended his decision by stating that he had declared martial law to protect the nation from "anti-state forces" - meaning his political opponents.













