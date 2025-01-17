Israel releases names of 95 Palestinians to be freed on Sunday as part of Gaza deal

Israel's Justice Ministry on Friday released the names of 95 Palestinians slated to be released on Sunday in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The list includes women and young men up to 25 years old.

Khalida Jarrar, a prominent leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (parliament), is on the list.

The list also includes journalist Bushra Al-Taweel, who was released in a previous prisoner swap in 2011 between Hamas and Israel. She is the daughter of senior Hamas leader Jamal Al-Taweel who served as mayor of the West Bank city of Al-Bireh.

Among the women to be freed is also Dalal al-Arouri, sister of Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of Hamas who was assassinated by Israel in January last year.

Meanwhile, Zaher Jabarin, the head of the Martyrs and Prisoners Office in Hamas, on Friday met with Qaddoura Fares, the head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority, to discuss the developments of the Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap deal and the arrangements for receiving Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails as part of the deal.

According to a statement by the Hamas group, both affirmed "constant communication through joint committees" and to "coordinate efforts to serve the cause of the prisoners, and remove all obstacles to finalize the prisoner exchange deal."

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the security cabinet approved the prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement.

Qatar announced the three-phase agreement on Wednesday to end over 15 months of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have killed nearly 47,000 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







