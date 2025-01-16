'Peace is the best medicine,' WHO chief says as 12 patients from Gaza reach their destinations

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that 12 patients from Gaza reached their destination countries for special medical health care.

Patients reached Albania, France, Norway and Romania overnight, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, adding that they were accompanied by 35 family members and caregivers.

Thanking all the countries for cooperation, Tedros said: "The ceasefire deal offers an opportunity for expedited medical evacuations for over 12,000 people, including many children, who urgently need lifesaving care outside Gaza."

"We hope the deal will be sustained, because lives depend on it," he said. "Peace is the best medicine!"

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman announced late Wednesday that a three-phased cease-fire and hostage release agreement in the Gaza Strip had been reached, which is set to be implemented from Sunday.