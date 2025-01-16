Danish premier says Trump maintains tariff threat against Denmark

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Thursday that incoming US President Donald Trump has not retracted threats of imposing punitive tariffs against Denmark, state news media outlet DR reported.

"It has been suggested from the American side that unfortunately a situation may arise where we work less together with the Americans in the economic area," said Frederiksen, underlining the gravity of the situation after briefing the Folketing's Foreign Policy Committee under tightened confidentiality. "We do not want to have any conflict with the Americans in the trade area. But, of course, we are in the process (of preparing) together with the companies, business organizations, and our European colleagues."

Frederiksen called a 45-minute telephone call with Trump on Wednesday "serious," in the context of heightened tensions about Greenland, a key area of US interest.

Despite the tense discussions, Frederiksen extended an invitation to Trump to visit Denmark to ease diplomatic relations. No concrete plans for a visit, however, have been established.

Frederiksen said in the call with Trump that the decision about Greenland's independence belongs to the island.

A statement released from the prime minister office said Frederiksen emphasized the importance of strengthening security in the Arctic and highlighted Denmark's readiness to take on more responsibility.

Referring to remarks by Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede, who said the island was "not for sale," Frederiksen stated that "the decision on independence belongs to Greenland itself."