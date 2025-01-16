Albania, Italy, UAE sign deal on green energy cooperation

Albania, the United Arab Emirates, and Italy on Wednesday signed a tripartite strategic partnership agreement on renewable energy and strengthening energy infrastructure

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the presence of the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, signed a tripartite strategic partnership framework for cross-border green energy cooperation in a ceremony in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, said a statement by Meloni's office.

Signing the pact were UAE Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan bin Ahmed al Jaber, Italy's Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and Albania's infrastructure and energy deputy minister.

The strategic partnership aims to strengthen cooperation between the three countries in the fields of renewable energy and energy infrastructure, including the implementation of gigawatt-scale renewable energy projects in Albania and the establishment of an electricity transmission line connection to Italy.

The trilateral strategic partnership, announced during the High-Level Dialogue on Grid Connections as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, is reportedly considered an important step towards enhancing energy security in the Mediterranean region, promoting sustainable development, and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

It was stated that the partnership aims to develop gigawatt-scale renewable energy projects in Albania, including solar, wind, and hybrid solutions, as well as potential battery storage technologies, with a significant portion of the energy being transmitted to Italy.

In addition, the statement added that the pact includes the implementation of a cross-border electricity transmission line between Albania and Italy.

Speaking during Sustainability Week in Abu Dhabi, Meloni expressed pride in the tripartite deal for the production and transmission of renewable energy.

"Yet, if we want to make energy transition concrete and sustainable, we must ensure it is complemented with adequate infrastructures. And I am sure that developing interconnections can be the keystone of a new energy diplomacy to multiply opportunities for cooperation among us and generate shared benefits for all," she said.





