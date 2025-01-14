Russia urges Armenia to weigh its decision on pursuing EU accession

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that while it is Armenia's sovereign right to pursue EU accession, the country's leadership has to carefully weigh the potential benefits and consequences, drawing parallels to Ukraine's experience.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov reiterated Moscow's position, earlier explained by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, who argued Armenia's initiation of discussions on a draft bill to begin its EU membership application signals a move toward withdrawing from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Membership in the EU and the EAEU are fundamentally incompatible. They operate under different customs systems and tariffs, which are not aligned," he said.

Lavrov stressed that the decision remains Armenia's sovereign prerogative, but underscored the importance of assessing the implications thoroughly.

He also referenced Ukraine's experience, noting that discussions about EU association in 2013 eventually led to the 2014 coup and the ousting of then-President Viktor Yanukovych.





