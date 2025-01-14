MOSCOW THREATENS RESPONSE TO UKRAINES USE OF WESTERN MISSILES

Russia will not leave unanswered Ukrainian missile attacks using long-range US and British missiles, the Defence Ministry posted on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.



The post followed an attack on a munitions factory in Bryansk in western Russia. Russian air defences had shot down six US ATACMS missiles and eight British Storm Shadow missiles, the ministry reported.



Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the attack, which was initially reported on social media. He said there had been no casualties but did not provide details on any damage caused.



The Mash Telegram channel seen as close to Russian security organs reported three people injured and "falling missile fragments" both in the microelectronics plant in Bryansk and in a munitions factory in the town of Selzo. Eyewitnesses had reported large explosions, it said.



The Ukrainian drone forces command reported that a "precision strike" had hit a chemicals plant in which munitions for artillery and missile systems were produced. It did not indicate whether drones or missiles had been used and did not specify the extent of the damage.



Other Russian regions had come under overnight drone attack, it said.



Moscow sees the use of long-range Western missiles as an escalation and has threatened reprisals. In November, it fired a new ballistic missile called Oreshnik at the industrial city of Dnipro for the first time. The Oreshnik is nuclear-capable.









