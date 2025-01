Nawaf Salam, who has been designated as the new Prime Minister of Lebanon, has resigned as a member of the International Court of Justice, said the ICJ on Tuesday.

Salam's term as head of the ICJ had been due to end in early February 2027.

Earlier this week, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun summoned Salam to designate him prime minister after most lawmakers had nominated him, dealing a big blow to Hezbollah, which accused opponents of seeking to exclude it.