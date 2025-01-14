GERMANYS DEFENSE MINISTER MAKES SURPRISE VISIT TO UKRAINE’S CAPITAL KYIV

 Contact Us
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made an unconfirmed surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, reportedly to discuss continued military assistance to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia and to assess the situation on the ground.

Published January 14,2025
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday.

The visit was initially reported by Ukrainian and German media, although neither Kyiv nor Berlin has officially confirmed it yet.

Details about the purpose or agenda of the trip remain sparse.

According to sources, the minister intends to discuss the continuation of German military assistance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war since February 2022. He is also expected to get acquainted with the current situation on the ground.