Six people were allegedly shot dead by police in Mozambique during protests on the first day of the inauguration of new members of parliament, according to the elections monitoring group Plataforma DECIDE.

The group said three deaths were reported in the Zambezia province and as many in the Inhambane province on Monday, bringing the death toll to 300 since the start of demonstrations.

Opposition presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane who is disputing the outcomes of the Oct. 9 elections called for three days of fresh protests starting on Monday.

Mozambique has been gripped by protests since Oct. 21, when the ruling Frelimo Party's Presidential candidate Daniel Chapo was declared winner of the elections after garnering 71% of the vote, defeating his closet challenger Mondlane who got just 20%.

Mondlane has refused the results despite the country's constitutional court the highest authority on electoral matters affirming Uwin but reducing his percentage to 65 %.

The Southeastern African nation on Monday inaugurated 250 lawmakers.

In its report, Plataforma DECIDE said a total of 613 people had been shot at since the start of the demonstrations and 4,229 people have been detained.

President-elect Daniel Chapo is expected to be inaugurated on Wednesday, a day Mondlane has vowed to also install himself as president.