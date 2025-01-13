With Cyclone bearing down, French island territory of Mayotte on red alert

This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 damaged vegetation and riverbed after tropical storm Dikeledi, in the village of Mbouini, on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte. (AFP Photo)

The French Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, recently ravaged by Cyclone Chido, has been placed on red alert for the approaching Cyclone Dikeledi.

While recovery efforts continue on the islands, which suffered significant destruction from Chido just weeks ago, the region now faces another severe weather threat.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and stay indoors. Approximately 15,000 people have sought refuge in 79 emergency shelters established to protect against the cyclone.

Additional accommodation centers have been set up for those unable to secure a safe location, with authorities advising residents to bring their own water and food supplies.

Cyclone Dikeledi is forecast to weaken as it passes approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Mayotte, according to the local prefect.

The climate crisis has heightened Mayotte's vulnerability to extreme weather events. On Dec. 14, Chido struck with winds exceeding 220 km per hour (136 mi per hour), leaving widespread damage, 39 dead, and over 4,000 injured, according to official reports.