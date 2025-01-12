UK foreign secretary urges international community to stand with Syria

The British foreign secretary urged the international community to stand with Syria in building a democratic future.

The UK Foreign Office announced that David Lammy would travel to Saudi Arabia to attend a Syria-focused meeting.

A statement said discussions would include steps to support the transitional Syrian government, including mechanisms to ensure accountability for crimes committed by the regime of former leader Bashar Assad against the Syrian people.

The statement highlighted that Lammy would offer the UK's expertise in coordinating humanitarian aid and it expressed concern about conflicts in certain regions of Syria.

It emphasized that the UK would continue to support a political transition process led by Syrians toward the establishment of a government that represents all citizens.

-'Syrians deserve a bright and prosperous Future'

"The international community must come together to stand behind the people of Syria as they build a democratic future and a diverse and modern country," Lammy said in the statement.

He noted that the UK collaborates with partners in ensuring the protection of civilians and access to aid and security within Syria and the wider region.

"Syrians deserve a bright and prosperous future-we are here today to support that," he said,

Lammy will meet with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Europe and the Arab world during his visit.

He participated in a Syria-focused meeting Thursday in Rome, alongside the foreign ministers of the US, France, Germany and Italy.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.





