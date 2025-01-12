Obstructing girls' education constitute societal bias against women: Muslim scholars

Islamic scholars on Sunday said that obstructing girls from education constitutes societal bias against women and called on Muslims across the world to provide equal opportunities for girls' education.

A nine-page "Islamabad declaration" issued on the final day of the two-day International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities, in the capital Islamabad, said such actions represent a grave misuse of religious principles to legitimize policies of deprivation and exclusion.

The conference was attended by several international representatives from Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Without specifying any group or nation, the declaration urged Muslim countries and Muslims across the world to focus on girls' education and provide them equal opportunities.

"It is time to end the misrepresentation of Islam and the violation of women's rights," it said.

Speaking at the conference, Malala Yousafzai criticized Israel for bombing schools and killing innocent people and said Israel has decimated the entire education system in Gaza, destroying 90% of schools.

She said the Palestinian children have lost their lives and future, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

She also expressed concerns over the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan and said the interim Afghan Taliban administration's policies do not reflect the teaching of Islam.

"Afghan women and girls must be free to shape their own future," she said, calling upon the Muslim leaders to raise their voices for their rights.