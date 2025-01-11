Serbian president reacts to 'tough' US sanctions on country’s petroleum industry

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday called the US sanctions on Serbia's Petroleum Industry (NIS), controlled by Russian energy giant Gazprom Neft, the "toughest sanctions" imposed on a Serbian company.

Speaking in the capital Belgrade, he said the sanctions demand the complete withdrawal of Russian capital and interests from NIS.

"The company will continue to operate, but we must begin the transfer process immediately. We have until February 25 to finalize this," he said.

The Serbian leader stressed that his country had not contributed to the conflict between major powers and stressed the importance of handling the issue calmly.

He announced plans to discuss the matter with US officials.

The US Treasury sanctions, aimed at reducing Russia's energy revenues, targeted Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegas, and their subsidiaries, including NIS.

These actions are part of the G7's commitment to curtail Russian energy exports.









