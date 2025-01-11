Russia claims to have taken control of another village in Ukraine

Russia on Saturday said its forces captured the settlement of Shevchenko in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

The Defense Ministry in a statement said the village fell under the Russian control following operation led by the Tsentr (Center) group of forces.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification remains challenging amid the ongoing conflict.

The Russian army continues its offensive in the east of Ukraine, and over the past week claimed taking control of three settlements.

The Zapad (West) group of forces have established control over the village of Nadiia while the South and Center groups took Ukraine's stronghold of Kurakhove and the village of Dachenske. All three settlements are in Donetsk.