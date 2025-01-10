Turkish chef recreates 8,600-year-old Neolithic bread

Turkish chef Ulas Tekerkaya has revived an ancient bread recipe based on an 8,600-year-old loaf discovered at the Neolithic site of Catalhoyuk in Konya province.

Grain analysis of the artifact revealed it contained ingredients like peas, barley, and wheat.

Archaeologists unearthed the charred, spongy object two years ago during excavations in Catalhoyuk.

Tests conducted at the Science and Technology Research Center of Necmettin Erbakan University, located in the same central Turkish province, Konya, as Catalhoyuk, confirmed that the discovery was leavened bread, dating back to approximately 6,600 BC.

Inspired by the discovery, Tekerkaya sought to recreate the ancient loaf, using grains primarily grown in the region to replicate its original form.

After numerous attempts to replicate the 9,000-year-old bread, he shaped dough balls and baked them over a wood fire at the Meram City and Life Culture Museum.

"Initially, the bread was very hard and had a bitter taste," Tekerkaya told Anadolu.

"But after a year of experimenting, I refined the recipe to achieve a delicious and nutritious product. It's truly satisfying and flavorful."