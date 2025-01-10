 Contact Us
Kremlin says Putin 'ready' to meet Trump

Published January 10,2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Asked at a press briefing in Moscow whether Russia sets any conditions for such a meeting, Peskov said only mutual interest in a meeting is required.

"No conditions are required for this. It requires a mutual desire and political will to engage in dialogue and solve existing issues through dialogue," he said.

Moscow welcomes the intention of the US president-elect to resolve issues through dialogue, he noted.

Peskov also said that Trump's representatives have not yet contacted the Russian side, but contacts may take place after his inauguration.