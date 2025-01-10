Israeli continues cease-fire violation as 2 more killed in drone attack in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone on Friday targeted a vehicle in Tayr Debba town, southern Lebanon, killing two people and injuring several others, in a new violation of the cease-fire agreement signed on Nov. 27.

According to an initial count, the Israeli airstrike on Tayr Debba killed two people and injured two more, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Earlier, Lebanon's National News Agency reported that the drone struck the vehicle in Tayr Debba.

A civil defense vehicle was dispatched to the scene, and the injured were taken to hospitals in Tyre, the news agency added.

This latest violation occurred just one day after the Lebanese parliament elected General Joseph Aoun president following more than two years of political deadlock. The ballot took place during the second round of voting, with Aoun receiving 99 votes out of 128.

Aoun was elected at a time when political tensions in the Middle East have been increasing, with Israel continuing its genocidal attack on the Gaza Strip and regularly assaulting neighboring Syria and Lebanon.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military carried out 19 violations of the cease-fire with Lebanon, including incursions, artillery shelling, tank fire, demolitions of homes and buildings, drone and fighter jet flights, and machine gun sweeps.

The cease-fire agreement aimed to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—a de facto border—in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,664 others have been injured.







