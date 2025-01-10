Iran puts on paramilitary show of strength

Tens of thousands of members of the paramilitary Basij militia have travelled to Tehran as part of a large-scale manoeuvre, media reported on Friday.The Tasnim news agency reported that around 110,000 members took part. The drill, entitled Rahian-e Quds (Travellers to Jerusalem), was part of a major military show of strength that took place against a backdrop of growing domestic and international tensions.Military equipment was also on display at a parade in the centre of the Iranian capital.Elsewhere in the country, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hussein Salami, commented on the recent change of power in Syria."Enemies want to claim that Iran is weakened. But are we not stronger today in controlling the straits than we were years ago?" the state agency IRNA quoted the general as saying in the border town of Abadan, near Iraq.Historically, Iranian military leaders have often threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most important shipping routes for global oil exports.In view of the upcoming inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, and growing tensions with Israel, concerns are growing in Iran about a renewed escalation of the conflict.Last year, Israel and Iran engaged in dangerous military confrontations on several occasions.The Basij militia was founded after the Islamic Revolution in 1979. It recruits its members mainly from the young population. As part of the IRGC, it has several hundred thousand supporters loyal to the system.The unit is known for its central role in Iran's security and military structure. It regularly appears at military and political events.