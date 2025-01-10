French president, UK’s premier discuss global issues, reiterate 'unwavering support' for Ukraine

The French president and the UK's prime minister on Thursday discussed global issues, including the Middle East, and reiterated "unwavering support" for Ukraine, according to an official statement.

President Emmanuel Macron visited Keir Starmer at the premier's country house Chequers, the prime minister's office said.

The pair "underscored the need for unity in uncertain times," the statement read.

"On the Middle East, the Prime Minister and President agreed on the importance of stability and security in the region, as well as the need to avoid regional escalation. On Ukraine, the leaders reiterated their unwavering support (to Kyiv in its ongoing war with Moscow) and discussed the importance of ensuring Ukraine is in the strongest possible position in 2025," it also said.

Starmer also briefed Macron about "the UK's new sanctions regime announced today, which will target the financial operations of people smuggling gangs."

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy earlier announced plans to introduce legislation for a new sanctions regime aimed at tackling irregular migration and organized immigration crime, positioning Britain as the first country globally to implement such a framework.

The policy forms part of the government's broader "Plan for Change" to secure Britain's borders by targeting human trafficking networks and dismantling the criminal operations profiting from smuggling vulnerable individuals.





