Houthi leader says British espionage network arrested in Yemen

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said Thursday that his group arrested a British espionage network in Yemen.



In a recorded speech, Al-Houthi described the capture as a significant security achievement, saying the arrest highlighted the failure of "foreign adversaries" in the region.



The Houthi leader, however, did not provide any details about the alleged network.



There was no comment from the UK government on the Houthi claim.



Turning to military operations, al-Houthi reported a third clash with the US aircraft carrier USS Truman this week, marking the sixth overall encounter with US carriers.



Without giving details, he said the confrontation coincided with US plans for large-scale attacks against Yemen, which were "thwarted."



"The Truman changed its course and fled toward the far northern waters," al-Houthi added.



The Houthi leader said his group's military operations had reached Tel Aviv and Ashkelon in Israel.



The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where over 46,000 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.



Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been carrying out airstrikes that it said target Houthi locations in Yemen in response to the group's Red Sea attacks. They have been occasionally met with retaliation from the Houthis.









